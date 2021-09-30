God of War: Ragnarok Delayed Due to Kratos Actor Needing Surgery - News

Christopher Judge, the actor who played Kratos in 2018's God of War, via Twitter revealed the reason God of War: Ragnarok was delayed from 2021 to 2022. He needed surgery and developer Sony Santa Monica waited for him to recover.

"I need to be forthcoming," said Judge. "This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab.

"No threats, no 'who do you think you are?' Nothing but love and support. And Sony Santa Monica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom, should give us hope.

"What they did for the crew is way more that I can’t talk about, but I’ve said to all involved, it’s not he classiest thing that I've ever heard about in this business. Everyone involved in the [God of War] franchise puts their hearts and souls in every frame you see.

"I want thank everyone that’s has allowed me to play, And laugh, and love, and cry, without judgement, but with unconditional support and love, in this thing all of ours."

God of War: Ragnarok will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022.

