Scarlet Nexus Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Bandai Namco Studios announced Scarlet Nexus is now available for Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Update 1.04 is also now available. Read the overview of the update below:

The free update 1.04 will bring over 50 challenges into the game, giving the opportunity to unlock rewards for each challenge players will accomplish, including costume variations and weapon skins to change their look without any effect on their gear’s performance. Additional plugins in the shop and new dialogues will also be available along with the newly-added content.

The “Bond Enhancement Pack 1” will bring new additional costumes and weapon sets with completely new and original design, including the “Fairy Tale Attire” set designed by Yusuke Kozaki, and will expand the bond system in the game with a total of 10 new episodes. Moreover, a new bond level called ‘EX’ will be added.

Scarlet Nexus is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

