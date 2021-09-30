Chocobo GP Gets TGS 2021 Online Gameplay Videos - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Several gaming websites have released Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online gameplay videos of Chocobo GP.

View the gameplay videos below:

Chocobo GP will launch for the Nintendo Switch in early 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles