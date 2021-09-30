Nintendo Denies Reports it is Working on a 4K Switch - News

Bloomberg reported this week employees at 11 video game studios said their teams have a 4K development kit for the Switch. The companies range from large publishers to small studios, and at least one of them has never made a console before, Zynga.

Nintendo has now released a statement via Twitter denying the claims of a 4K Nintendo Switch and said the reports were "not true." Nintendo has "no plans for any new model" besides the upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

"A news report on Sept. 30, 2021 (JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support," said Nintendo in a statement. "To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true.

"We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021."

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will release on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations. It features a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play.

