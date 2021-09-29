Take-Two CEO: Xbox Game Pass Reaches 30 Million Subscribers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,682 Views
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during TheWrap's TheGrill 2021 roundtable chat might have let slip Xbox Game Pass has around 30 million subscribers. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer was also at the discussion.
"We think about it as bringing more games to more people, but not as a replacement for retail," said Spencer talking about Xbox Game Pass. "In fact, we had our biggest year in retail ever last year while our subscriptions were growing."
Zelnick added, "I think last time we checked, we got about 30 million subs, Phil, right? Something like that?"
Spencer responded, "The last public number we announced was 18 [million]." Zelnick than corrected himself by saying, "It's more than 18 [million]. The point is it is a big number."
It would make sense for Strauss Zelnick as the CEO of Take-Two to know the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Take-Two and Microsoft have made deals to make Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 available on the subscription service.
It should be noted the 30 million figure has not been confirmed yet.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That can't be true, people here tell me that GP will inevitably fail and is killing the industry!
Big if true. Like really big. Still why wouldnt microsoft make it public if it was even 25? Sounds odd.
Still I hope its true, I love the service.
Nice, $30m per year is alot of income.
18M subscribers * 180USD per year = 3.24 Billion USD per year
Not everyone is paying that. Some are paying for Xbox Game Pass for console or Xbox Game Pass for PC, not all are paying for Game Pass Ultimate. Still others renew at no cost using Microsoft Rewards (like me). :)
But that said, we can safely say the number is beyond the 18 million subscribers announced 9 month ago, so you make a great point that it's billions a year in revenue and likely growing.
Thanks. Now I can push the calc further. GTA V sold 150M across all platforms. Assuming they sold on average at 50USD each, that is 7.5B USD in revenue.
Let's say gamepass has a lifecycle of 7 years per gen, we have across the board 7 years * 2 Billion USD (I brought it down to take into account your point about not all having ultimate), that's 14B$ for all games on Gamepass for one gen. It should not be considered a good option to go exclusive for Take Two, and I doubt they ever thought to do that. Most likely they will make their games available on it and get a good ratio of royalties due to the popularity of their games and the percentage of gaming spend on them (probably gamepass has a system like Netflix), while keeping their games available on other distribution channels.
I didn’t read your post but was it positive in any way towards MS? If so, that explains it
Check lower, it seems the user somehow deleted the content of my reply to gotheunit a few posts down. Unsettling.
That would be really impressive if true as it means Game Pass would've grown by 12 million subscribers in 9 months since the last official subscription number reveal by Microsoft. It took 3 and a half years to reach 18 million in the first place. If he had said 20 million, I'd give him the benefit of a doubt, but not 30 million lol, that's jut too large of a difference. A number like that a CEO of a company doesn't just pull out of thin air, as much as we love to see how stupid they can be in gaming decisions, we know that numbers is all they care about, especially for a huge third-party company who Microsoft is making Game Pass deals with. This is going to make the news headlines till it forces Microsoft to officially reveal the actual number. I'm sure the Bethesda deal with all their games coming to GP definitely helped this acceleration.
You know Phil couldn't have been happy about that reveal lol
I don't get why they are being so secretive about the number. If it's 30 mil that's a good number why not state that? Phil seemed to hesitate and fall back on the last official number of 18. They even stopped giving out the number during their investor calls.
I have no idea. If it's true, that's such a huge amount of growth in such a short period of time you'd think Microsoft would want to flaunt if just for marketing reasons to further accelerate subscriptions. I can't think of any upcoming event where they could announce it since E3 is passed and the anniversary of Game Pass's launch was back in June as well. Or maybe they're waiting for a larger number like 50 million.
Some XB fans seem to think that MS has decided numbers don't matter anymore and for good reason apparently. So whether it's 18 or 30, it don't matter, because, "the point is it is a big number."
I really hope they don't try this with future console specs because, 'it could be 20TF or maybe 32TF, we're not sure, the point is, it's a big number, so just buy it,' likely ain't going to go over too well.
Soon enough it'll be, 'ya, well, our big number is bigger than your big number, whatever that number is exactly, so ha!'.
They could wait till subscribers reach 100% increase (36 million subs). Or wait till they surpass the 30 million subs milestone. Or keep the amount for the next quarterly report. Either way, Microsoft will disclose XGP numbers once they are satisfied with them and looking at them now, it's going to be soon.
Add your reply...
My comment is removed now. Whoever is doing this, can you understand that my position on these platforms as stated here does not stop me from expressing my thoughts on what's going on and you can relax?
https://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=9323551
It's not because I post hypotheses that I agree with what is going on in the industry.
Also it is a bit childish to just downvote someone because you're mad about my point of view.
So after announcing 18 million back in Jan, you think it's more realistic the numbers would be at 20 million now than 30 million? Lol
Shareholders don't need new numbers announced every 3 months. It also sounds better going from 18 million to 35 million in a year.