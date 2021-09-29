Deathloop Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 382 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Deathloop has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 37th week of 2021. It is the only new title in the top 10.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to second place, while NBA 2K22 drops to third place. WarioWare: Get It Together! drops to fourth, while Minecraft is up one spot to fifth.

Tales Of Arise after debuting in first last week has dropped down to sixth place.

There are a total of six multiplatform games in the top 10 and four Nintendo Switch games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 37, 2021: Deathloop - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K22 WarioWare: Get It Together! Minecraft Tales of Arise Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury F1 2021 The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Life Is Strange: True Colors

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles