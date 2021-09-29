Guerrilla Games Job Listing Suggests Developer is Working on a Multiplayer Game - News

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games on its website has multiple job listings that suggest the studio is developing a multiplayer game.

A job listing for a senior game writer is looking for someone with "extensive knowledge of stories and narrative design in open-world RPG games, online games, and MMORPGs." The job overview mentions "mission, quest writing and narrative design."

An opening for a senior social systems designer is looking for someone with a "passion for player communities and social features" and who can "explore creative ways players can connect with others in-game." The job also expects to "engage players in social interactions to create lasting relationships, and where compatible players can create Guild-like groups to explore together."

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

