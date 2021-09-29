Guerrilla Games Job Listing Suggests Developer is Working on a Multiplayer Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 520 Views
Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games on its website has multiple job listings that suggest the studio is developing a multiplayer game.
A job listing for a senior game writer is looking for someone with "extensive knowledge of stories and narrative design in open-world RPG games, online games, and MMORPGs." The job overview mentions "mission, quest writing and narrative design."
An opening for a senior social systems designer is looking for someone with a "passion for player communities and social features" and who can "explore creative ways players can connect with others in-game." The job also expects to "engage players in social interactions to create lasting relationships, and where compatible players can create Guild-like groups to explore together."
Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It might not be the most popular opinion, but ps3 exclusive software was my favorite from Sony and the balance between single player and multiplayer games was a big reason for it. I want that kind of support again.
Come on Sony your bread and butter is single player games. Not liking Naughty Dog , Guerrilla games, Sucker Punch all being rumored to be making multiplayer games on top of the rumored multiplayer Marvel game,