Scorn Possibly Delayed to 2022 - News

Scorn, the atmospheric first-person horror adventure with inspiration from HR Giger's artwork, was announced last year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC with a 2021 release window. It is nearly the end of 2021 and we have yet to get a release date for the game.

A press release from publisher Kepler Interactive might have possibly revealed Scorn has been delayed to 2022.

"With operational hubs in London and Singapore, the Kepler group now represents an international team of over 250 talents spanning 10 countries, working exclusively on original IP," reads the press release.

"The 2022 slate includes hotly anticipated titles such as Sloclap’s Sifu, Ebb Software’s Scorn, Awaceb’s Tchia, Alpha Channel’s Tankhead and an unannounced title by A44."

Kepler Interactive is co-owned by Sloclap and Ebb Software.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

