Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong Expansion Opens in 2024

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has confirmed the Donkey Kong expansion for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will officially open in 2024.

The Donkey Kong expansion will increase the size of Super Nintendo World by 70 percent. It will include a new rollercoaster that will feature Donkey Kong and others. There will also be places to eat and drink, as well as places to buy merchandise.

Donkey Kong is one of Nintendo's most popular IPs with over 65 million games sold worldwide as of March 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

