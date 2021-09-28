Xbox Game Pass Price Dropped in Chile, Hong Kong, and Israel - News

Microsoft announced it is dropping the price of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold in Chile, Hong Kong, and Israel. The price has been dropped due to local currency and consumer spending power.

In Chile, the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is dropping from 11,990 Chilean pesos ($14.99) to 7,990 Chilean pesos ($9.99).

The price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Hong Kong is dropping from 119 Hong Kong dollars ($15.29) to 79 Hong Kong dollars ($10.15).

In Israel, the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is being cut from 55 shekels ($17.13) to 40 shekels ($12.46).

The price of Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for Console, and Xbox Game Pass for PC are all seeing similar reductions in price in Chile, Hong Kong, and Israel.

