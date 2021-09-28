Pumpkin Jack Arrives October 27 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Headup and developer Nicolas Meyssonnier announced Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 27.

Uses who own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version for free.

View the next-generation announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the next-generation version:

The fiery glow of Pumpkin Jack’s carved grin will look spookier than ever thanks to 60 frames per second and a touch of next-gen ray-tracing, adding to the already vibrant and atmospheric world crafted by solo developer Nicolas Meyssonnier in his love-letter to the classic era of 3D platforming.

Making this Halloween treat just that little bit sweeter is the fact that Pumpkin Jack will be cross-buy on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. This means that buying the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version will also grant you access to the equivalent last-gen one, and vice versa. So, if you already own Pumpkin Jack on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll automatically get access to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S New-Gen Edition respectively at no extra cost!

On your quest to help evil triumph over good, you travel through a series of eerie themed settings, master combos and dodges to defeat challenging beasts, build an awesome arsenal of weapons and solve devilish mini-games that focus on skills and puzzles.

It’s the perfect mix of old and new, melding a retro-inspired title that builds on the legacy of the likes of MediEvil and Jak & Daxter with the technological power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Along with fans of Pumpkin Jack who want to experience the game on next-gen, the New-Gen Edition is sure to carve out a whole new audience looking to get into the Halloween spirit. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition has a Performance Mode that targets up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, a Quality Mode is also available that targets up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, adding higher quality effects and shadows with Ray-Tracing.

