Deathloop Debuts in Third on the Italian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has retaken first place on the Italian charts for Week 37, 2021, which ended September 19, 2021.

NBA 2K22 (PS5) after debuting in first place has dropped to second place, while the PlayStation 4 version dropped from third to fourth place.

Bethesda and Arkane's Deathloop (PS5) debuted in third place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 5 titles, and one Nintendo Switch title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 37, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) NBA 2K22 (PS5) Deathloop (PS5) - NEW NBA 2K22 (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) F1 2021 (PS4) eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

