Horizon Forbidden West to Offer an 'Equally Immersive Experience' on PS5 and PS4

posted 9 hours ago

Guerrilla Games lead character artist Bastien Ramisse speaking with PlayStation Blog said the upcoming game, Horizon Forbidden West, will be just as immersive on the PlayStation 4 as the PlayStation 5 version.

"We actually developed and tested the game simultaneously on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, because it’s very important to us as a studio to ensure PlayStation 4 players get an equally immersive experience.

"With our knowledge from Horizon Zero Dawn, we knew that we still had some unexplored resources that could push the realism and quality of our character assets forward; it’s great to now be able to tap into that knowledge and experience for the sequel."

Ramisse added one of the biggest improvements for Aloy is the facial and body capture. This allows for more realistic shapes and surfaces on characters.

"From an artistic point of view, Horizon Forbidden West really stands on the shoulders of a successfully established design foundation in Horizon Zero Dawn," Ramisse added.

"The most noticeable differences and improvements for Aloy in terms of technology is the push of facial and body capture accuracy, allowing more realistic shapes and surface details on characters as well as the careful increase of polygon density to capture handmade and used outfits."

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

