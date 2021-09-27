Naughty Dog: The Last of Us Multiplayer Game is 'Ambitious' - News

Yesterday was The Last of Us Day and developer Naughty Dog in a blog post teased the upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game as an "ambitious project." More information on the game will be released when it is ready.

"We see the community comments as many of you clamor for multiplayer and want updates," reads the blog post. "For now, we’ll say that we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build out their ambitious project, we’ll reveal more when it’s ready!

"To that end, we’ve been busy growing our team inside the kennel since The Last of Us Part II launched and are currently in full swing of hiring for MP-related positions (hint hint), so if you or somebody you know qualifies for anything you see on our jobs page, apply!"

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann via Twitter has also shared the first official photo of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

