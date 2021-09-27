The Last of Us HBO Series Gets First Official Look - News

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann via Twitter has posted the first official photo of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

"When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like, 'Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie!,'" said Druckmann.

"The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is full steam ahead. Can’t wait to show you more (from all our projects)."

View the first official photo of the HBO series below:

It was recently confirmed Druckmann is one of five directors for the first season of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

The first season of the show will adapt the first game in the franchise. However, some episodes will "deviate greatly" due to the game and HBO series being in a different medium.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, plays Ellie.

The pilot episode wrapped up filming last month, according to director Kantemir Balagov.

