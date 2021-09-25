Tales of Arise Leads Strong Week of New Releases on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Tales of Arise has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts in a week with four new games in the top four, according to SwissCharts.com for the 36th week of 2021.

NAB 2K22 debuted in second place, WarioWare: Get It Together! debuted in third place, and Life Is Strange: True Colors debuted in fourth place.

There are a total of five multiplatform games in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 36, 2021: Tales of Arise - NEW NBA 2K22 - NEW WarioWare: Get It Together! - NEW Life Is Strange: True Colors - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Ghost Of Tsushima F1 2021

