Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Arrives December 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox On - News

/ 570 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publishers Playism and WSS Playground, and developers Team Ladybug and WSS Playground have announced Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 16.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a 2D action-exploration “Metroidvania”-style game developed under the close supervision of original creator Ryo Mizuno, depicting the previously unknown story of Deedlit and the events leading up to Record of Lodoss War: Diadem of the Covenant.

Both fans of Record of Lodoss War and all-new players alike can fully enjoy this latest installment in the series.

Story

Deedlit awakens suddenly in a mysterious, unknown place.

Where am I? Why am I here?

With nobody around to respond, her questions are met with only silence.

Seeking answers, Deed eventually sets off on foot, alone…

Key Features:

Sword and Arrow Attacks – Use your sword for powerful melee attacks against enemies within range, or employ projectile attacks using your bow and arrows against those farther away.

– Use your sword for powerful melee attacks against enemies within range, or employ projectile attacks using your bow and arrows against those farther away. Swappable Equipment – Freely equip and utilize swords and arrows obtained along the way. The powerful weapons and tools you acquire can be used to your advantage throughout your journey. You can also sell off weapons you no longer need. Swappable Elemental Spirits – Alternate among a selection of useful elemental spirits to change Deedlit’s various attributes. While using Sylph, the wind spirit, wind-based attacks do less damage. When the flame spirit Salamander is in use, fire-based attacks do less damage.

– Freely equip and utilize swords and arrows obtained along the way. The powerful weapons and tools you acquire can be used to your advantage throughout your journey. You can also sell off weapons you no longer need. Raise Elemental Spirit Levels – You can raise the levels of your elemental spirits by absorbing the “Soul Screams” generated when attacking and defeating enemies. Each spirit’s level is displayed as Deed’s own power level. When a spirit’s level has maxed out at 3, HP will be automatically recovered.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles