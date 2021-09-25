PlayStation Plus Available for $1 for 1 Month - News

posted 13 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is offering one month of PlayStation Plus for only $1 on the US PlayStation Store. PlayStation Plus is normally priced at $9.99 per month.

The promotion is available for new subscribers only and is limited to one use per person. The offer ends Sunday, September 26 at 11:59 pm PT / Monday, September 27 at 2:59 am ET.

From the PlayStation Store on the promotion:

Offer Valid September 23, 2021 @ 10:00 AM PST to September 26, 2021 @ 11:59 PM PST.

Your 1-month membership will renew automatically and $9.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your wallet every 1 month until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your account’s default payment method will be charged the remainder. Price may change.

