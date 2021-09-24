Art of Rally Arrives October 6 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Funselektor Labs announced Art of Rally will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on October 6.

Art of Rally is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the PS5 and PS4 launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

“To do something dangerous with style is art…”

Art of Rally is a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally from the creator of Absolute Drift.

Race across the world through colorful and stylized environments in top-down view. Compete for first place in the leaderboards with daily and weekly challenges. Will you master the art of rally?

The Golden Years of Rally

Experience the golden era of rally in Career mode, travelling across 60 stages from Finland to Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany.

50-Plus Iconic Rally Cars

Get behind the wheel of your favorite vintage cars, ranging from the 60s to the 80s, Group B, Group S and Group A.

Authentic Handling

From beginner-friendly options to driving modes that’ll challenge the most expert drivers, all players can tackle the races using their favorite rally driving tricks: Scandinavian flick, counter steering, left foot braking, handbrake turns.

Race to the Top

Get your name out at the top of the Leaderboard in our daily and weekly challenges.

Photo Mode

Show off your driving skills, or simply your favorite landscapes, with the integrated Photo and Replay mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

