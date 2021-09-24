Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gets New Key Artwork - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Rocksteady Studios have released new key artwork for the upcoming action-adventure shooter, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

More information on the game will be released at DC FanDome on October 16 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here is a brief overview of the game:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the genre-bending action-adventure shooter featuring DC Super-Villains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. Developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will combine the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. Set in the richly detailed open-world Metropolis, the game’s original narrative follows the four Suicide Squad members as they take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2022.

