Inscryption is a 'Card-Based Odyssey,' Arrives October 19

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Daniel Mullins Games announced the "card-based odyssey," Inscryption, will launch for PC via Steam on October 19.

From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards…

Acquire a deck of woodland creature cards by draft, surgery, and self mutilation.

Unlock the secrets lurking behind the walls of Leshy’s cabin.

Embark on an unexpected and deeply disturbing odyssey.

