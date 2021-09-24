Touken Ranbu Warriors Arrives May 24, 2022 for Switch - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo announced Touken Ranbu Warriors will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on May 24, 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Touken Ranbu Warriors is the first-ever console game in the Touken Ranbu series. The all-new experience promises to combine the Touken training of the Touken Ranbu -ONLINE- simulation game with the breathtaking action of Koei Temco’s popular Warriors musou series, delivering must-play 1 vs. 1,000 combat.

Touken Ranbu Warriors features 15 characters from Touken Ranbu -ONLINE-, where famous swords take the form of warriors named Touken Danshi (swordsmen), and the elite fighters are sworn to protect history. In Touken Ranbu Warriors, members of Touken Danshi have been drifting through time without their master—the Saniwa—to lead them, when they are suddenly attacked by the fearsome History Retrograde Army (HRA). After the initial conflict, the Touken Danshi are approached by the Government of the Time, and sent on a mission into the war-torn Sengoku Era where the revision of Japanese history is already underway. Can the Touken Danshi heroes restore order while restoring the original timeline? The fierce but beautiful battles of the Touken Danshi are finally a reality!

The game is set to feature the electrifying musou action fans expect from a Warriors title including battling alongside partner characters and head-to-head duels against enemies! Touken Ranbu Warriors also features the “Honmaru,” the main base of our heroes. Here, you can freely place members of the Touken Danshi in order to get a glimpse of their daily lives that can only be experienced in this game.

