Super Mario Animated Movie Cast Revealed, Chris Pratt to Play Mario - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 571 Views
Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct has revealed the main cast for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie from Illumination.
Chris Pratt has been cast to play protagonist Mario, with Charlie Day playing Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Peach and Jack Black will play Bowser.
The Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters in North America on December 21, 2022.
The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021
Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y
Here is a list of the main cast:
- Chris Pratt as Mario
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
- Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
- Charles Martinet playing surprise cameos
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Coming from someone who used to get excited about Chris Pratt being cast in movies, it just feels like he's a bit overused and doesn't really seem to fit.
I like the actors for Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and Toad, but Chris Pratt as Mario is certainly a choice.
For a moment there I forgot this is animated movie and was pretty much in WTF sentiment...after realizing my mistake I'm somewhat ambivalent about lot of that cast, but can't say I watched anything voiced by most of them.
Who honestly thought Jack Black as Bowser would work? That's even worse than Dennis Hopper.