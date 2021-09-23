Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Headed to Switch on November 11 - News

BioWare's 2003 classic Star Wars game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, will be getting a release on the Nintendo Switch on November 11. This was announced during today's Nintendo Direct.

This is just a re-release of the original game and not the recently announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, which is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic released in 2003 for the original Xbox and has since been ported to PC, iOS, and Android. Other classic Star Wars game getting ported to the Switch include Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

