Bayonetta 3 Arrives in 2022, Gameplay Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 617 Views
Publisher Nintendo and developer Platinum Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3 and announced the game will launch in 2022.
More information on the game will be released later.
View the gameplay trailer below:
Okay somebody slap me, this feels too good to be true! Looks incredible.
I'm hopeful about it. Seems kind of weird with the astral chain style of demon partner. But you can't keep getting sequels without changing something substantial. Or else it gets boring. Hopefully it will be the best one yet.
Definitely didn't see that hair style coming though. Lol.
Right at the end they did a dmc slash and showed either Dante or vergil holt swizzle a bust nut