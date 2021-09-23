Nintendo Switch Online to Add N64 and Sega Genesis Games With New Subscription Plan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 703 Views
Nintendo announced a new tier for Nintendo Switch Online, called Expansion Pack, will be coming in late October.
The Expansion Pack tier will add Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games to Nintendo Switch Online. Pricing for the new tier will be revealed closer to launch.
Along with the new tier is the announcement of two special controllers for the Nintendo Switch priced at $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 each. They are wireless Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive controllers.
Play a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021
This new membership plan launches late October and includes all features of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership. Details on pricing, timing, and more will be shared soon. pic.twitter.com/BMArRe5Vg6
Here is the list of confirmed games coming to the Expansion tier:
Nintendo 64:
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Tennis
- Dr Mario 64
- Sin & Punishment
- WinBack
Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:
- Castlevania Bloodlines
- Contra Hard Corps
- Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
Here are games coming after launch:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
If they could get Banjo on here.......there's still a chance for Goldeneye!!!
will be licencing issues with that game
Yeah, but given the Banjo IP is now owned by Microsoft there likely would have been with that as well.
Microsoft has generally always been a little more relaxed in allowing it's games/characters on other platforms compared to the I.P licensing hell that is James Bond.
Perfect Dark is a more likely than Goldeneye because of that. And I am okay with that, Perfect Dark was the technically better game anyway.
Sadly... I still don't value Switch Online, I would rather buy these games on physical than deal with yet another subscription.
im going to play through zelda ive tried to beat it many times over the years always got stuck at water temple
Hopefully this means they'll drop the price for online-play-only to bare bones. As a retro gamer, I own all the original consoles and games, so for me, it would be great to not have to pay for emulated versions of the same games I already own.
i doubt it, nintendo being nintendo rarely reduce prices, look at the expensive games on wii u and 3ds via their store, rarely any decent first party games discount, so i think they will keep the nintendo online price the same and charge double for this new plus online service
It's hard to trust Nintendo will release enough games quickly enough to justify paying them more per month. They've been horrifically slow with putting their retro titles on the Switch. 4.5 Years to finally get N64.
Agreed, but it's actually been 3 years of NSO. Probably gonna take a year to release the N64 titles they've already announced
They didn't improve any of them with 16:9 or 60fps support, what a fail. Nintendo needs to do Pixel Remasters like Final Fantasy for all the best SNES games, and do proper 16:9 remasters for all the n64 games, or they are just selling cheap emulation to people. It doesn't respect their history.
Wait..so apparently people really thought Nintendo would add systems with 3rd party support to NSO and not charge anything extra?