Actraiser Renaissance Out Now for Switch, PS4, PC, and Mobile - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Actraiser Renaissance for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. The game is available now.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Heaven, earth and mankind—create and destroy everything according to your will!

Experience the revival of the ’90s classic hit, Actraiser.

Actraiser Renaissance combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil!

Featuring the soundtrack that sent shockwaves through the gaming world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro—now remastered!

Playing God has never been so satisfying!

