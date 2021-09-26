Switch vs PS4 Sales Comparison - August 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

Switch Vs. PS4 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 177,136 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 7,021,211 - Switch

Total Lead: 11,700,740 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 90,244,510

PS4 Total Sales: 78,543,770

August 2021 is the 54th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 177,136 units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 7.02 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 11.70 million units.

The 54th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is August 2021, while for the PlayStation 4 it is April 2018. The Switch has sold 90.24 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 78.54 million units during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 did not reach current Switch sales until month 62 where it sold 91.81 million units.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 116.41 million units through August 2021. The Nintendo Switch is currently 26.17 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

