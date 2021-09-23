Steam Deck Can be Used as a PC Controller via Remote Play - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 289 Views
An FAQ for the Steam Deck has revealed some new information on the upcoming handheld from Valve.
The Steam Deck can be used as a PC controller via Remote Play. The handheld features two thumbsticks, two track pads, d-pad, A/B/X/Y face buttons, and more.
Steam Deck can technically work with PC VR headsets, however, it has not been optimized for PC VR experiences.
It will be possible to have multiple Steam accounts on one Steam Deck and each account will keep its own local save data and settings. You will also be able to use non-Steam games through Proton.
You will need to be online to download games and play online multiplayer, however, once installed you will be able games on Steam Deck offline unless the game requires an internet connection.
It was reported this week Valve has begun to send out Steam Deck development kits to a number of developers to test their games on the upcoming handheld.
would be cool if could also use it as a 2nd screen to display health map ect
I thought the WiiU failed because gamers said that moving your eyes between 2 screens breaks immersion?
With that thought, the DS and 3DS should've failed lol. It wasn't because of the 2 screens. There were many factors that caused the Wii U to fail, but looking at 2 different screens wasn't that big of a deal. The only game that really caused issues with dual screen implementation was Star Fox Zero.
Why would you want to though? The whole point of the Steam Deck is its away from your PC functionality. If you're at home with your PC, why would you use the clunky Steam Deck as a controller over a more ergonomic XBox or PS controller?
Options! That's the whole beauty of PC gaming is that you get to have options for how you want to enjoy your games. Valve knows most people won't be using the Deck as a controller by itself, but the option is there for those who do.
you could go to the bathroom sit on the porcelain throne and still play your Wii U , guess you can do the same with your PC and Steamdeck.