Steam Deck Can be Used as a PC Controller via Remote Play

posted 4 hours ago

An FAQ for the Steam Deck has revealed some new information on the upcoming handheld from Valve.

The Steam Deck can be used as a PC controller via Remote Play. The handheld features two thumbsticks, two track pads, d-pad, A/B/X/Y face buttons, and more.

Steam Deck can technically work with PC VR headsets, however, it has not been optimized for PC VR experiences.

It will be possible to have multiple Steam accounts on one Steam Deck and each account will keep its own local save data and settings. You will also be able to use non-Steam games through Proton.

You will need to be online to download games and play online multiplayer, however, once installed you will be able games on Steam Deck offline unless the game requires an internet connection.

It was reported this week Valve has begun to send out Steam Deck development kits to a number of developers to test their games on the upcoming handheld.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

