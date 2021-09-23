Respawn: 'Titanfall is the Very Core of Our DNA' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 344 Views
Respawn Entertainment following comments from the studio's community coordinator Jason Garza saying not to expect Titanfall 3 via Twitter said "Titanfall is the very core of our DNA." The studio also teased by stating, "Who knows what the future holds…"
Respawn did not deny or confirm Titanfall 3 was in development.
Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA.— Respawn (@Respawn) September 23, 2021
Who knows what the future holds...
Titanfall 2 released in 2016 and the developer has since released free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter game, Apex legends, and the action-adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Then gives us TF3, don't just be like "oh we care a ton", and then toss in a few characters from Titanfall 2 into Apex, a game I care a lot less about over TF1 and 2.
Titanfall 2 was literally the best fps i've played in years. So yes there better be a sequel.
Titanfall 2 in 120 FPS has been broadly heralded as amazing. Sounds like a good reason to make a Titanfall 3 to me! Titanfall 3 could build off of both the Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends communities, since they are both set in the Titanfall universe.