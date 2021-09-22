Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Gets Hands-On Previews - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Several gaming websites have released hands-on previews of publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal's Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

View the hands-on preview videos below:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 26. The Switch version is a cloud release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles