Nintendo of Europe's Blockbuster Sales Discounts Switch Games Up to 75% Off

Nintendo of Europe has announced a Blockbuster Sale that discounts some of the biggest Nintendo Switch titles in Europe by up to 75 percent off.

The Blockbuster Sales starts on Thursday, September 23 at 15:00 CEST / 2:00 pm UK and will end on Saturday, October 3 at 11.59pm CEST / 10:59pm UK.

Over 300 games will be discounted in the sale including Super Mario Odyssey, Link’s Awakening and Splatoon 2, which will all be 33 percent off.

Save up to 75% on some of the biggest #NintendoSwitch titles when our Blockbuster Sale starts this Thursday at 15:00 CEST! pic.twitter.com/cblL8jMHH0 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 21, 2021

Here is a list of some of the games that will be discounted:

Super Mario Odyssey – 33%

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 33%

– 33% Splatoon 2 – 33%

51 Worldwide Games – 30%

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 33%

Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 33% Overcooked Special Edition – 75%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 40%

– 40% Sonic Mania – 50%

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 50%

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – 33%

Persona 5 Strikers – 35%

Strikers – 35% Mortal Kombat 11 – 60%

– 60% Lego DC Super-Villains – 75%

Doom Slayers Collection – 40%

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – 80%

Rune Factory 4 Special – 30%

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – 40%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 25%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 35%

– 35% Metro: Last Light Redux – 65%

Redux – 65% Borderlands Legendary Collection – 60%

Legendary Collection – 60% BioShock: The Collection – 60%

