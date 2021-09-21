Playtonic Friends to Publish Lil Gator Game for Switch and PC - News

/ 337 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Playtonic Friends announced it will publish Lil Gator Game from developer MegaWobble for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2022.

"We’ve talked a lot this year about what attracts us to new projects and it really boil down to one thing—finding games WE want to play and in a lot of cases wish we’d come up with!" said Playtonic Friends CEO Gavin Price.

"That really couldn’t be more the case with the guys at MegaWobble and the amazing world they’ve created with Lil Gator Game. From the first time we saw a few short gifs online we were so impressed and it just made sense to get in touch with them. Turns out they are fans of all the same great games as us, shared a love of adventure platformers, and so we decided to team up."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lil Gator Game is built around the idea of uninterrupted exploration and child-like whimsy, with a story not about noble heroes who changed the world or of wicked anti-heroes who learn the error of their ways, but of heroes who learn to be better friends without ever losing their heart of gold.

Employ a packed tool-box of toys and abilities to explore a giant play park spread across an island setting as you guide the Lil Gator as he climbs, jumps, glides, and flings himself from adventure to adventure, new friend to new friend.

Born from the MegaWobble team’s shared experience as gamers, not purely as developers, Lil Gator Game focuses on a wholesome, enjoyable experience built around the very concepts of friendship and helping each other.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles