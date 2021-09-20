Neil Druckmann to Direct Some of The Last of Us HBO Series - News

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is one of five directors for the first season of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series, according to the Directors Guild of Canada website.

The first season of the show will adapt the first game in the franchise. However, some episodes will "deviate greatly" due to the game and HBO series being in a different medium.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, plays Ellie.

The pilot episode wrapped up filming last month, according to director Kantemir Balagov.

