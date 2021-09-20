Rumor: Quantic Dream Developing Star Wars Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 54 minutes ago / 149 Views
Quantic Dream, best known for developing Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain, are developing a new Star Wars game, according to French YouTuber Gautoz. The studio has signed a deal with Disney now that they finished its three game contract with Sony.
"They now finished their contract with Sony and will be signing with Disney," said the YouTuber. "It looks like they will be working on a Star Wars game."
A source has told Kotaku the Quantic Dreams Star Wars game has been in development for 18 months. It will be more action and exploration-focused than previous games from the studio.
The Star Wars game could be open world and have some sort of multiplayer.
Interesting. We have known for over a year that Quantic Dream was moving away from being a 2nd party Sony studio, after NetEase gave them the investment they needed to go multiplat. Now we hear that they signed a deal with Disney to develop a Star Wars game at about the same time. I love Star Wars, so I'm always glad to hear about more Star Wars games in development. We now have the following Star Wars games in development:
-Jedi Fallen Order 2 (confirmed)
-Ubisoft Star Wars game (confirmed)
-KOTOR remake (confirmed)
-Battlefront 3 or Battlefront spinoff (rumored)
-Mandalorian focused game, possibly from Microsoft's Zenimax Online Studios (rumored)
-Quantic Dream Star Wars game (rumored)
I would be more surprised if it wasn't Sony who got Quantic Dream this deal with Disney.
Sony/Disney: Spiderman, sells millions.
Spiderman expansion, + Spiderman 2
Wolverine, by a Sony studio. Exclusive of course.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake console exclusive
see a pattern there?
KOTOR Remake is a timed exclusive though. But I wouldn't be surprised if Sony did assist in getting this deal with Disney done, though. Quantic Dream isn't exactly a highest end developer that Disney would be interested in partnering with unless there was an equally big presence Quantic Dream would bring in the room with Disney. Plus this is a deal with Lucasfilm directly, not Marvel lol so the Marvel games don't really go along with this story.
Who knows though. Lucasfilm is making deals with other studios left and right. Bethesda is making Indiana Jones and most likely will be an Xbox exclusive. But all Quantic Dreams games at the very least came to PC after timed exclusivity with PlayStation despite being published by Sony.
It's literally confirmed by Quantic Dream that they are going multiplat thanks to an investment by NetEase:
"When asked if there were plans to bring their games to mobile with the help of NetEase, de Fondaumière said that the company wants to make its games accessible to a wider audience.
“Our objective is to be present on all platforms where there is an audience that can enjoy our experiences,” he wrote. “We will, of course, continue developing on PlayStation, a platform that we know very well after having worked with Sony for 12 years, but we will also be present on all other relevant platforms.”"
https://variety.com/2019/gaming/news/quantic-dream-netease-investment-1203120766/
Maybe Sony helped get them this Star Wars deal, but I would not expect this to be a Sony exclusive. They have stated several times that they want to be a multiplat studio moving forward, they find exclusivity too limiting.