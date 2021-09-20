Rumor: Quantic Dream Developing Star Wars Game - News

Quantic Dream, best known for developing Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain, are developing a new Star Wars game, according to French YouTuber Gautoz. The studio has signed a deal with Disney now that they finished its three game contract with Sony.

"They now finished their contract with Sony and will be signing with Disney," said the YouTuber. "It looks like they will be working on a Star Wars game."

A source has told Kotaku the Quantic Dreams Star Wars game has been in development for 18 months. It will be more action and exploration-focused than previous games from the studio.

The Star Wars game could be open world and have some sort of multiplayer.

