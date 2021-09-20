Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Edition Announced, Two New Trailers Released - News

Ember Lab has released the release and photo mode trailers for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as well as announced a physical Deluxe Edition from publisher Maximum Games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, which will release in November for $49.99.

"Our community was extremely vocal about their desire for a physical edition from the moment we first announced the game," said Ember Lab chief operations officer Josh Grier. "It’s an honor to create a game people want to add to their collections, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Games to make that happen so quickly after the initial launch."

View the release trailer below:

View the photo mode trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits seamlessly blends a compelling narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat. This gorgeous, immersive adventure takes players on a journey of self-discovery as Kena restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. Players take on the role of Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village. Using her staff and the help of her collection of tiny companions known as Rot, the player will disarm adversaries, unlock new skills, uncover secrets, and restore the beauty of the land.

Honored earlier this year as a Tribeca Festival “Official Selection,” Kena: Bridge of Spiritss was one of eight narrative games showcased for its storytelling. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available in both a Standard Digital Edition ($39.99) and a Deluxe Digital Edition ($49.99), which includes the digital soundtrack, an in-game silver staff, and golden Rot skin exclusives. All PlayStation editions include both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 digital versions of the game.

Those playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits on the PlayStation 5 have access to several exclusive features including full support for PlayStation Activities with more than 200 Game Help videos to increase the game’s accessibility. PlayStation 5 players also will have the option to play in “Fidelity Mode,” locked at a framerate of 30 frames per second with native 4K resolution for a more cinematic experience, or the PlayStation 5 version’s default “Performance Mode,” targeting 60 frames per second and upscaled 4K resolution to prioritize gameplay. PC players will also be happy to hear that Kena: Bridge of Spirits has DirectX 12 support.

Another feature Ember Lab has been keeping under wraps that’s sure to be popular thanks to Kena: Bridge of Spirits‘s adorable Rot companions is Photo Mode, which brings more fun aspects to the gameplay. In Photo Mode, players can pause the action to stage the game’s characters—including the Rot with the wardrobe of optional hats, then resume the action to bring them to life.

“We’re very excited to share the ‘Cheese!’ function in Photo Mode,” said Ember Lab animation director Hunter Schmidt in a press release. “When players have set up their perfect photo angle, they’ll have the option to have the characters in the photo say ‘CHEESE!’ and strike a pose. Many characters have multiple poses, so you can snap a great variety of fun shots in the same location. I’m very excited to see what kinds of photos players will capture!”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store on September 21.

