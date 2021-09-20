Pokemon Trading Card Game Live Announced for PC, iOS, and Android - News

The Pokemon Company has announced free-to-play game, Pokemon Trading Card Game Live, for PC, iOS, and Android.

The game will soft launch for iOS and Android in Canada later this year and have a global open beta for PC.

View the teaser trailer below:

View a sneak peek look at the game below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Pokemon Trading Card Game Live allows Trainers to enjoy the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) in an updated digital format and is designed to be easy and fun for beginners to learn how to play the game, while offering fresh challenges for existing players to improve and test their skills. Players will be able to enjoy their favorite Pokemon Trading Card Game activities, including building decks and battling other Trainers around the world. They will also be able to tailor their experience with customizable avatars and Pokemon Trading Card Game accessories, participate in daily quests, and more.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Live will be released as a free-to-play game and also marks the first time that the Pokemon Trading Card Game will be playable on smartphones, in addition to tablets, PCs, and Macs.

Key Features:

Play Wherever and Whenever Play the Pokemon Trading Card Game by the official rules wherever you are and while on the go with smartphone and tablet support. Experience the Pokemon Trading Card Game on your preferred platform—whether mobile or desktop—and pick up where you left off on any supported device.

Battle with Friends Challenge friends and members of the Pokemon Trading Card Game Live community with fun gameplay modes, including ranked and casual play. Add and remove friends; see your friends’ online status; and send, accept, and deny battle requests. Pair with players of similar skill level via online matchmaking. Use your favorite Pokemon Trading Card Game Live preconstructed deck, or build a custom deck, to test your skills against your friends or random players from around the world.

Build and Edit Decks Start your Pokemon Trading Card Game Live journey by automatically receiving eight playable decks at no cost, including a beginner’s starter deck to help you learn the game. Edit deck lists to create the ideal deck for your next battle. Play the Standard format at launch—with Expanded format coming via a future game update—and collect cards from the Sword & Shield, Sun & Moon, XY, and Black & White Series. Add new cards to your deck by redeeming codes included in physical Pokemon Trading Card Game booster packs or by earning digital booster packs in the game.

Earn Rewards with Battle Pass Play daily quests to level up your Battle Pass and unlock higher rewards. Every day, two new quests are available that will provide players with XP, progression, and quest rewards. Progress in Battle Pass Ladders to unlock in-game cosmetics, booster packs, and more.

Redeem Rewards Unlock in-game content and accessories at no cost by completing quests and objectives. Coins – Get cool new apparel and emotes for your avatar, and deck customizations such as deck boxes and card sleeves. Coins can be earned by completing quests, leveling up, increasing your rank, and more. Credits – Transfer up to four copies of a unique Pokemon Trading Card Game card, one copy of an ACE SPEC or Prism Star card, one copy of each part of a Pokemon V-UNION card, and 59 copies of a basic Energy card from your existing Pokemon Trading Card Game Online account. Additional copies of Pokemon Trading Card Game cards can be converted into Credits, which can be redeemed for single cards to add to your collection. Credits can also be earned by achieving various milestones within the game. Crystals – With Crystals, earn booster packs, promo cards, and special bundles in the in-game shop to add cards to your collection. In addition, use Crystals to upgrade your experience to the Premium Pass and the Premium Pass +. Crystals can be earned by completing quests.

Customize Your Experience Customize your in-game avatar in a variety of ways, including skin tone, hair style, hair color, and eye color—plus different clothing options like tops, bottoms, glasses, hats, and shoes. Use your favorite deck accessories when building out customized decks for an additional personal touch.



