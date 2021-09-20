Wanderer Delayed to Q4 2021, PSVR Version to Get Physical Edition - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Oddboy and M-Theory have delayed virtual reality time travel adventure game, Wanderer, from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021. It was also announced the PlayStation VR version will be getting a physical edition from publisher Perp Games.

“It’s been awesome to get this partnership with Perp off the ground," said Wanderer executive producer Samu Ramlu. "It extends our audience and is a great keepsake for fans—perhaps even one of the last first gen PlayStation VR games available as a physical edition. The team at Perp have been wonderful to work with and we can’t wait to get our hands on the final box!"

Perp Games managing director Rob Edwards added, "Probably the best looking PlayStation VR game we have had the privilege to play, Wanderer is an incredibly detailed and extremely well-thought-out puzzle adventure game. It’s a pleasure to be publishing the physical retail edition,. For anyone who’s ever wanted to ‘be there’: on stage at Woodstock, part of the moon landings, or with Nikola Tesla in the early 20th century, Wanderer is a must-have game for history and adventure game buffs alike."

View a new gameplay video of the game below:

Wanderer will launch for the PlayStation VR, Oculus, and Steam VR.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles