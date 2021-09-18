Nintendo Switch OLED Model on Display at Nintendo Tokyo - News

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo announced in July a new Nintendo Switch that comes with an OLED screen will be coming out this fall.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model has now been spotted on display at Nintendo's Tokyo store and images of it have appeared online.

The Switch OLED is on display at Nintendo TOKYO. The screen looks very vibrant and the smaller bezel is a nice step up. pic.twitter.com/Adu88PMHFU — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) September 18, 2021

The OLED model will launch on October 8 for $349.99 and will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations. It comes with a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play.

Metroid Dread will launch on the same day as Nintendo Switch (OLED model).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

