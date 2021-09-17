Sega New RPG is for Smartphones, Teaser Trailer Released - News

Sega has plans to announce a new RPG at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. A teaser trailer for the RPG and a countdown website have now been posted. The upcoming RPG is in development for smartphones.

The text in the trailer says," What is an RPG? But is this really how it should be? Let’s take a one-time journey, but not on a straight path. Will they smile? Or will they grieve? The choices that create the story are entirely up to you. You will undoubtedly discover what it means to play a true RPG."

View the teaser trailer below:

