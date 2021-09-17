Developer Leenzee Announces Action RPG WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers - News

Chinese developer Leenzee Games has announced action RPG, WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers. It will release in 2024 and platforms have yet to be announced.

The game is set in the final years of the Ming Dynasty and lets you explore Imperial China and "battle against mysterious forces that transform a grim reality to supernatural horror."

View the official reveal trailer below:

