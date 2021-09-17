Developer Leenzee Announces Action RPG WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 419 Views
Chinese developer Leenzee Games has announced action RPG, WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers. It will release in 2024 and platforms have yet to be announced.
The game is set in the final years of the Ming Dynasty and lets you explore Imperial China and "battle against mysterious forces that transform a grim reality to supernatural horror."
View the official reveal trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2024? Why, on Earth, do we need to know about this game in Fall of 2021 then? And if the AAA industry standard is any indication, it will probably be delayed to 2025. Why do we need to see this game 3-4 years before it comes out? It will lose all hype between now and then until it launches, and by then people will think it's a game they've heard about for years and no longer has that fresh, exciting sound to it. I wish developers would realize that Nintendo has tremendous success in announcing games (usually) only months before release, and those same developers can have similar success. Then you don't tick off fans by announcing it too early. It's like a nice steak dinner. Do you want someone, when you are hungry, to walk by your table and show you a juicy steak, get you salivating at the notion of eating it, only to tell you "your steak will be ready in 3-4 hours"? Of course not!
Joy, yet another Souls wannabe.
Is it too much to ask for a non Souls action game, with more than one or two enemies on screen?.