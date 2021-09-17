Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL is a Rhythm Action Game, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher CFK and developers Lyrebird Studio and Magical Works have announced rhythm action game, Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the teaser trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As a space travel themed game, Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL features music-based storytelling, and cute and lovely artworks that give players more than the rhythm gameplay.

In the game, the player becomes the captain of a science vessel and explores the vast Sixtar System with Shii, the adorable and naive navigation partner. The pair will visit colonized planets and discover various stories hidden behind them through music and Shii’s own story.

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL‘s main producer is Lyrebird Ferdinant, the developer of various rhythm games including Pump It Up and OverRapid. The sound director is Sound Souler, also a composer who has featured dreamlike songs using strings and piano in diverse and countless music games.

The soundtrack includes exclusive songs from well-known composers of BEMANI series, as well as pieces that are popular among rhythm game fans. Plus, there will be contents that both beginners and hardcore gamers can enjoy.

