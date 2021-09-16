Castlevania Advance Collection Rated in Taiwan for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Castlevania Advance Collection has been rated for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

The collection was previously rated in Australia by the Australian Classification and with M2 listed as the developer. It was also rated in Korea.

With the title of Castlevania Advance Collection it likely means Konami plans to release the Game Boy Advance Castlevania games in a collection. The three Castlevania Game Boy Advance games are Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

