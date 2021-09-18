PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 43 - Sales

/ 704 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 12,478,224 PS5: 11,450,152 XSX|S: 7,060,396

Through the first 43 weeks available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 1.03 million units and is 5.42 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 4.39 million units.

The Switch has sold 12.48 million in 43 weeks worldwide, while the PS5 sold 11.45 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 7.06 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 43 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 40.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 36.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 22.8 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

Switch: 4,696,826 PS5: 4,209,746 XSX|S: 3,360,935

Through the first 43 weeks available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.49 million units and is 1.34 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.85 million units.

The Switch has sold 4.70 million in 43 weeks in the US, while the PS5 sold 4.21 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 3.36 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 43 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 38.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 34.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 27.4 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (42 weeks):

PS5: 4,217,271 Switch: 2,927,052 XSX|S: 2,116,155

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 42 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.29 million units and is 2.10 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.81 million units.

The PS5 has sold 4.22 million in 42 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 2.93 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 2.12 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 42 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 45.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 31.6 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 22.9 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 60.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 3,187,674 PS5: 1,016,540 XSX|S: 87,594

Through the first 43 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 2.17 million units and is 3.10 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.93 million units.

The Switch has sold 3.19 million units in 43 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 1.02 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.09 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 43 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 74.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 23.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.0 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles