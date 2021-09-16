PlayStation Hires Former Capcom USA and Europe CEO as Head of Japan Asia Partner Development & Relations - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has hired the the former CEO of Capcom USA and Europe Kiichiro Urata as the the senior vice president and head of the Japan Asia Partner Development & Relations Division.

Urata was the CEO of Capcom USA and Europe from September 2011 until August 2021.

