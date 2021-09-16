Cheaper 512 GB Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Listed at Retailers - News

posted 2 hours ago

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles launched with a 1 TB SSD and 500 GB SSD, respectively. One option for more storage is Seagate's expansion cards, which are priced at $220 for 1 TB.

Website XboxSquad has spotted two listings for a cheaper 512 GB expansion card from Seagate. French retailer Micromania has a listing for the 512 GB expansion card with a price of €154.99 and release date of November 14. It has also appeared on the wholesale retailer Innelec's internal systems.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Microsoft and Seagate. However, Xbox Series X|S owners have complained about the high price of the 1 TB expansion card and a cheaper 512 GB expansion card would make sense.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

