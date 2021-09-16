Sega to Announce New RPG at TGS 2021 Online - News

/ 546 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sega plans to announce a new RPG at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. This was posted in the official live stream schedule and spotted by Gematsu.

The description for the "Sega News Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special" event reads "The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online special for Sega News, Sega’s game news variety program, featuring information on the latest titles from Sega and Atlus. Please look forward to the announcement of a new Sega RPG."

The event takes place on October 1 at 22:00 JST.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles