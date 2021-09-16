By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sega to Announce New RPG at TGS 2021 Online

Sega to Announce New RPG at TGS 2021 Online - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 347 Views

Sega plans to announce a new RPG at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. This was posted in the official live stream schedule and spotted by Gematsu.

The description for the "Sega News Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special" event reads "The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online special for Sega News, Sega’s game news variety program, featuring information on the latest titles from Sega and Atlus. Please look forward to the announcement of a new Sega RPG."

The event takes place on October 1 at 22:00 JST.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Rumor is it's a remake of the original Sakura Wars from 1996.

  • +3
ice shikamaru317 (58 minutes ago)

25th anniversary, so probably.

  • 0
yvanjean (2 hours ago)

Skies of Arcadia Sequel please available on all platforms.

  • +2
ice yvanjean (59 minutes ago)

sequel is unlikely but for the love of god give us HD remaster of the original.

  • +2
Signalstar (1 hour ago)

It will end up being for mobile

  • 0