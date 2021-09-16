BloodRayne 1 and 2 ReVamped Announced for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive has announced BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Both games will launch sometime this fall.

"The response to the Terminal Cut editions on PC has been tremendous, said Ziggurat Interactive senior vice president of business development Michael Devine.

"Fans of the series are asking for us to bring BloodRayne to more platforms, and we are happy to give console players the update they have been asking for with these ReVamped editions."

Here is an overview the games:

BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped are enhanced editions of the original games for console players.

The third-person horror action series BloodRayne introduced gamers to Rayne, a brutal half-vampire femme fatale traveling the world to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and uncover more about her vampiric heritage. Featuring a unique protagonist, fast-action combat, vampiric powers, and a globe-spanning storyline, BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 offered a dynamic and visceral gameplay experience. Beloved by fans and critics alike, BloodRayne became a true cross-media phenomenon, spanning games, comics, and films across the early 2000s.

Updated Features of the ReVamped Editions:

Support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840×2160).

Upscaled cinematic videos.

Improvements to lighting at the engine level, plus fully reprocessed lighting data.

Engine improvements to support uncompressed original textures.

Improvements to effects such as reflections, water, fog, and shadows.

Localizations include:

BloodRayne: Voiced audio and localized text for English, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish.

BloodRayne 2: Voiced audio in English and Russian. Localized text for English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles